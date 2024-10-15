1st health system attains stillbirth center of excellence designation

The nation's first Stillbirth Center of Excellence is at University of Utah Health, which offers a comprehensive approach to family support and mental health resources, the Salt Lake City-based system said.

The organization's Stillbirth Center of Excellence is prioritizing cutting-edge research, improved standards of care, increased clinician training and public awareness on stillbirths, ensured bereavement support for families, and equitable healthcare access, according to an Oct. 14 news release.

The center has set these goals to accomplish throughout the next decade: