15 hospitals gaining, losing trauma designations

As hospitals navigate evolving community needs, rising operational costs and regulatory standards, trauma center designations have become increasingly fluid.

This year, numerous hospitals earned new trauma center designations to expand local access to critical care. Others have opted to close or downgrade their trauma programs amid resource limitations and changing community demands, while a smaller subset have had designations revoked. This mixed trend underscores the complexities hospitals face in balancing trauma care access with sustainable program management.

Below are 15 hospitals that have gained, lost or downgraded trauma center designations this year.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital received provisional level 3 trauma center status from the state of Ohio, according to an Oct. 29 news release. The designation, effective Nov. 4, makes the hospital the first and only trauma center in Dublin, Ohio.

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y., earned a provisional level 2 trauma center designation from the New York State Department of Health, the hospital said Oct. 28.

Methodist Midlothian (Texas) Medical Center was designated as a level 4 trauma center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Focus Daily News reported Oct. 21.

Cincinnati-based Mercy Health and Cleveland-based The MetroHealth System chose not to renew Mercy Health–Lorain (Ohio) Hospital's certification as a level 3 trauma program by the American College of Surgeons. The hospital's trauma program ended Oct. 15.

UPMC Williamsport was redesignated as a level 2 trauma center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, effective Oct. 1.

South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., was designated as a level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons in August.

Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., transitioned from a level 2 trauma center to level 3 in August. The hospital originally planned to end trauma care, citing low utilization rates, but later reversed its plan after facing community pushback.

The American College of Surgeons revoked Flagstaff (Ariz.) Medical Center's level 2 trauma center verification in August after an onsite review for its renewal application. The hospital still holds its level 1 trauma center designation from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Florida earned a level 1 trauma center designation from the Florida Department of Health in July, according to ABC affiliate WEAR.

St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings, Mont., was verified as a level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons in May.

St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas, downgraded from a level 2 trauma center to level 3 in May to better meet community needs, CBS affiliate KBTX reported .

Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, Ill., restored its level 2 trauma center designation on March 11 after the Illinois Department of Public Health revoked it in February due to absence of essential services.

Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City earned a level 4 trauma center certification from the state of Utah in March, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

Wynn Hospital in Utica, N.Y., was designated as a level 3 adult trauma center by the New York State Department of Health in February.

Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain, Mich., earned level 4 trauma center designation from the state in January.