13 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio.

2. HCA seeks a CMO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and West Marion Hospital, both in Ocala, Fla.

3. Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, also in Portland.

4. Legacy Health also seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

5. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.

6. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Spokane, Wash.

7. NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City seeks a CMO for NYC Health + Hospitals/McKinney, also in New York City.

8. OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO to work in Danville, Ill.

9. Steward Health Care in Dallas seeks a CMO for Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

10. Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO of its health insurance entity, SummaCare.

11. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO of its Northern California group.

12. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and chief medical officer for its Franciscan Medical Group.

13. WellSpan Health in York, Pa., seeks a vice president and CMO of behavioral health to work in Lancaster, Pa.