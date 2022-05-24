12 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 

  1. Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston seeks an associate CMO and vice president of ambulatory. 

  2. HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Texsan in Balcones Heights, Texas.

  3. HCA Healthcare also seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio.

  4. Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

  5. Legacy Health also seeks a vice president and CMO for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore.

  6. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas. 

  7. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash.

  8. OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO to work in Kewanee, Ill.

  9. Steward Health Care in Dallas seeks a CMO to work in Houston.

  10. Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO of its health insurance entity, SummaCare.

  11. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Western Iowa, which includes Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and MercyOne Air Med, a regional helicopter ambulance service. 

  12. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO for its Franciscan Medical Group.

