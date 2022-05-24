12 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 12 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston seeks an associate CMO and vice president of ambulatory.
- HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Texsan in Balcones Heights, Texas.
- HCA Healthcare also seeks a CMO for Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant in San Antonio.
- Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.
- Legacy Health also seeks a vice president and CMO for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore.
- Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a CMO for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas.
- MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash.
- OSF Healthcare in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO to work in Kewanee, Ill.
- Steward Health Care in Dallas seeks a CMO to work in Houston.
- Summa Health in Akron, Ohio, seeks a CMO of its health insurance entity, SummaCare.
- Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Western Iowa, which includes Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and MercyOne Air Med, a regional helicopter ambulance service.
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO for its Franciscan Medical Group.