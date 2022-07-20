11 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 11 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a CMO for Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital in Austin, Texas.

2. Ascension also seeks a CMO for its Michigan mid-North region.

3. Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Corpus Christi, Texas, seeks a CMO.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center.

5. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

6. Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a CMO and pediatrician-in-chief for Mary Bridge Children's Health Network.

7. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Spokane, Wash.

8. Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a vice president and associate CMO.

9. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in West Des Moines, Iowa.

10. Valley Health System in Ridgewood, N.J., seeks a CMO for Valley Health Medical Group.

11. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO for its Franciscan Medical Group.