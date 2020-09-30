10 top patient safety, infection control stories in September

A patient death that Colorado hospital staff linked to a device malfunction and understaffing captured Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control readers' attention the most in September.

Here are the 10 most-read infection control and patient safety stories for the month, beginning with the most popular:

1. HCA hospital staff link device malfunction, patient death to understaffing

2. Nurse accused of working without mask after COVID-19 exposure may face criminal probe

3. Michigan NP sentenced to probation for fraud, reusing rectal devices on patients,

4. After 'baptism by fire,' hospitals say they're better prepared to treat COVID-19 this fall

5. 4 common pitfalls to avoid after a medical error

6. Clinicians warn of Benadryl overdoses linked to viral TikTok challenge

7. Medical errors increase by nearly 20% around daylight savings time, study finds

8. Brigham and Women's works to control COVID-19 cluster affecting 10 in med-surg units

9. This simple change could cut surgical infection risk in half



10. UW-Madison students consider purposely contracting COVID-19 amid quarantine

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

2 bills aim to boost vaccination rates among pregnant women

CDC-recommended vaccines should be mandatory for healthcare personnel, infectious disease experts say

Healthcare workers should get coronavirus vaccine first, 91% of surveyed US adults say

