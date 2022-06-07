10 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Ascension in St. Louis seeks a CMO for Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin, Texas.

2. Atlantic Health System in Morristown, N.J., seeks a CMO for Morristown Medical Center.

3. HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

4. HCA seeks a CMO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and West Marion Hospital, both in Ocala, Fla.

5. Legacy Health in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

6. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks an associate CMO to work in Spokane, Wash.

7. Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Va., seeks a CMO for Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, Va.

8. Tenet Healthcare in Dallas seeks a group CMO for its Northern California group.

9. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne Western Iowa, which includes Sioux City, Iowa-based MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and MercyOne Air Med, a regional helicopter ambulance service.

10. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a market vice president and CMO for its Franciscan Medical Group.