World is ill-prepared for next pandemic, Bill Gates warns

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, who has warned the world about pandemics for years, said not enough is being done to prepare for the next one, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 13.

"I'm a little worried that the attention to pandemic preparedness is lower than I would have expected," Mr. Gates said in an interview with the publication.

In the Microsoft co-founder's eyes, pandemic preparedness includes the ability to make a vaccine in 100 days and have a global supply ready within another 100 days, according to the Journal.

Mr. Gates' remarks coincide with a Sept. 13 report from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which called for more investment into countries' healthcare systems — in part to ramp up vaccine manufacturing capabilities and address global vaccine inequity.

