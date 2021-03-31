Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned a statewide mask mandate March 31 and blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from implementing additional mask orders without the state Legislature's approval, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The ruling passed in a 4-3 decision bolstered by the Supreme Court's Republican majority. The conservative justices said Mr. Evers acted unlawfully and exceeded his authority by issuing multiple public health emergency declarations to require face masks be worn indoors across the state.

Under Wisconsin state law, governors can issue health emergencies for 60 days. The state Legislature must approve any extension beyond this period.

Mr. Evers argued he was permitted to issue new emergency declarations without the Legislature's approval due to the pandemic's changing threats, comparing the action to issuing emergency declarations over separate flooding events in the same river, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The mask mandate was set to expire April 5 but now ends immediately.

