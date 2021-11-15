What data on 4.3 million patients shows about racial disparities amid the pandemic

Racial and ethnic minorities are at an increased risk for COVID-19 infection and severity, but at lower risks for death, a study published Nov. 11 in JAMA Open Network found.

Researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of 4.3 million patients from 68 studies from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 6, 2021.

They used the Area Deprivation Index to measure socioeconomic disadvantage and the Urban Core Opportunity Index to measure urbanicity. Clinical care quality was reviewed by preventable hospital stays, ratio of patients to primary care physicians, and percentage of uninsured.

Noted limitations for the study included high heterogeneity statistics, incomplete or missing data on mortality, positivity, ICU admission, and hospitalization rates in some publications, limited data on several racial and ethnic groups and a lack of information on comorbidities in some studies.

"Collectively, our findings demonstrate that racial and ethnic minority groups have faced higher risk of COVID-19 positivity and ICU admission," researchers wrote.

Seven key findings: