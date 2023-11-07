Victims of Maine shooting soon to be released from hospital

Three victims from the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewistown, Maine, that killed 18 and wounded 13 may soon be released from Central Maine Medical Center, according to a Nov. 7 news release.

The three victims are now in stable condition, the health system reported.

"I am glad to report our remaining patients from the October 25 incident continue to show signs of progress," John Alexander, MD, the chief medical officer for Central Maine Healthcare, stated in the release. "As they recover from their injuries, our team members are committed to providing compassionate and expert care for not only them, but for all of our patients here at Central Maine Healthcare."