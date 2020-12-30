US to launch COVID-19 vaccine education campaign in January

In January, HHS will lead an educational COVID-19 vaccine campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated, USA Today reports.

The multimedia campaign will include ads across television, radio and print that highlight the power of the vaccine. The campaign's messaging has to take demand into consideration to avoid public frustration, an HHS official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told reporters during a Dec. 29 briefing.

"At this point in time we really are being cautious about not creating demand when the product is not available to the mass of the public," the official said. As the vaccine becomes more widely available, campaign messaging will shift.

HHS is developing the campaign in partnership with minority-owned public relations firms, among other agencies. Local spokespeople and residents from communities of color will participate in the messaging, according to USA Today.

The campaign is a revision from the original $250 million campaign plan, which drew controversy for its inclusion of celebrity appearances and political partisanship.





