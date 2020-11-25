US sees 2 million COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks

The U.S. has reported more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in each of the last two weeks — a first during the pandemic, reports The New York Times.

In the last week, the nation has seen an average of 173,000 infections daily, totalling about 1.2 million weekly cases. Before November, the country had never reported more than 500,000 cases in one week, according to the Times.

The U.S. also reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths Nov. 24 — the highest daily death toll seen since early May, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

As of Nov. 24, 88,080 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the 15th consecutive day hospitalizations reached a new high, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

