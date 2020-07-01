US reported more than 800,000 new COVID-19 cases in June

In June, the U.S. reported more than 800,000 new cases of COVID-19, data compiled by The Washington Post shows.

States that eased restrictions and reopened quickly, such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, drove the surges in new cases. Many of the states reported thousands of new cases a day in June, including Florida, which averaged more than 6,000 new infections per day. Arizona's average daily case count jumped nearly fivefold since the beginning of June, with the state reporting an average of 3,000 per day by the end of the month.

Some areas of the country did see declines, including Washington, D.C., where the average number of new cases and deaths dropped by more than 50 percent.

As of July 1, there are more than 2.6 million cases of the new coronavirus in the U.S.

More articles on public health:

How COVID-19 affects the brain: 4 things to know

Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29

'Worst is yet to come,' WHO chief says; Hospitalizations up in 7 states — 6 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.