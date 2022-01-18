US renews COVID-19 emergency declaration for 8th time

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Jan. 14 renewed a public health emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic for the eighth time.

The declaration, set to expire Jan. 16, will now remain in effect for at least another 90 days.

The declaration grants healthcare providers resources and flexibility to care for COVID-19 patients, among other benefits.

"The emergency declarations have proven critical in equipping hospitals and health systems with the tools and resources necessary to manage the recent COVID-19 surges and ensure high-quality care in this unprecedented environment," the American Hospital Association wrote in a Jan. 11 letter to HHS, urging the agency to renew the declaration.

HHS first declared the pandemic a public health emergency Jan. 31, 2020. The agency has since renewed it every 90 days.