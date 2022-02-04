US recording half as many COVID-19 cases as mid-January — Here's the 1 state they're increasing in

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have decreased 52 percent over the last two weeks, with only one state still reporting rising daily cases, according to The New York Times.

COVID-19 cases in Maine have risen 12 percent over the past 14 days, with 74 cases reported per 100,000 people. This is compared to the national average of 107 COVID-19 cases per 100,000.

The U.S. is reporting less than half as many daily infections as reported in mid-January. Though the nation's hospitalization rate is slowing, admissions remain high and deaths are on the rise.