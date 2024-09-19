US Oropouche cases double: What health systems should know

The number of U.S. Oropouche cases have more than doubled, according to data reported to the CDC through its ArboNET surveillance system.

The CDC reported 74 cases throughout the U.S. as of Sept. 17, up from 32 the agency reported as of Sept. 10.



The cases were reported by five states, with 70 occurring in Florida. New York, Kentucky, Colorado and California have reported one case each.



All the U.S. cases have been associated with travel.



The countries associated with the most recent Oropouche outbreak are Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Peru, according to travel health notices issued by the CDC.



The CDC issued an Oropouche health advisory to clinicians and public health authorities Aug. 16 and continues to recommend pregnant patients avoid non-essential travel to areas seeing cases of the disease.