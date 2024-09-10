Oropouche outbreak update: 32 US cases reported

Oropouche virus cases in the Americas have reached 10,000 for 2024, with 8,000 reported in Brazil, according to a Sept. 9 article on the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy's website.

Thirty-two of the 10,000 cases have been reported in the U.S., from Florida (30), Kentucky (one) and New York (one). All the cases reported in the U.S. have been associated with travel.



The CDC issued an Oropouche health advisory to clinicians and public health authorities Aug. 16 and continues to recommend pregnant patients avoid non-essential travel to areas seeing Oropouche cases.