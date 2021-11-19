US COVID-19 cases up 16% in 1 week: 8 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased this week, while deaths fell slightly, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Nov. 19.

Eight numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 88,482, a 16.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Nov. 10-16 is 5,456, a 5.4 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. About 228.2 million people — 68.7 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 195.6 million people, or 58.9 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 31.5 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was about 1.5 million as of Nov. 17, a 11.8 percent increase from the previous week.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 1,032, down 2.4 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 6 percent, up 0.93 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Nov. 5-11 was nearly 1.4 million, up 4 percent from the prior week's average.