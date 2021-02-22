US COVID-19 cases fall for 5th straight week: 12 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 case counts have decreased for five consecutive weeks, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published Feb. 19.

Twelve statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The U.S. reported 69,165 new COVID-19 cases Feb. 17. This figure marks a significant decline from the all-time peak of 314,093 cases reported Jan. 8 but is still higher than figures seen during the pandemic's first two peaks, according to the CDC.

2. The nation's current seven-day case average is 77,385, a 24.5 percent decline from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 57.7 million total vaccine doses as of Feb. 18.

4. About 41 million people have received at least one dose — representing 12.4 percent of the U.S. population — and nearly 16.2 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 4.5 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of daily administered doses was 1.6 million as of Feb. 18, up 1.4 percent from the previous week's average.

New hospital admissions

6. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell 62 percent from its peak of 18,081 admissions on Jan. 5 to 6,841 on Feb. 16.

7. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 7,229, down 21.8 percent from the previous week's average.

Deaths

8. The U.S. reported 2,601 new deaths Feb. 17, down 52.8 percent from the peak of 5,520 new deaths reported Feb. 4.

9. The current seven-day death average was 2,708, down 9 percent from the previous week's average. The CDC said this figure is affected by historical corrections of death tallies in Indiana and Ohio.

Variants

10. The CDC has confirmed 1,661 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 44 states as of Feb. 21. This figure marks a 61 percent increase from the 611 cases reported in the previous week.

11. Twenty-two cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351., have been detected in 10 states.

12. The CDC has also identified five cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in four states.

