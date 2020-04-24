Twitter to remove unverified COVID-19 claims inciting destruction, panic

Twitter updated its guidance on unconfirmed claims about COVID-19, saying any claims that could incite people to destructive action or cause widespread panic may be considered a violation of its policies and can be removed.

The company said that "unverified claims that have the potential to incite people to action, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical infrastructure, or cause widespread panic/social unrest may be considered a violation of our policies."

Since March 18, when Twitter first expanded its policies to include content that could result in a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, the company said it has removed more than 2,230 tweets containing "misleading and potentially harmful content."

It also said it has challenged more than 3.4 million accounts involved in "manipulative discussions" about COVID-19.



A group of social media platforms, including Twitter, Google and Facebook, jointly pledged to fight fraud and coronavirus misinformation March 16.

