North Dakota now has highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate

North Dakota is seeing a higher average rate of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people than any other state, surpassing West Virginia, which held the spot for most of February, according to federal data cited by The New York Times.

As of Feb. 24, North Dakota is reporting 61 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, according to the Times. West Virginia is second, reporting 45 hospitalizations per 100,000.

The daily hospitalization average in North Dakota was 464 COVID-19 patients as of Feb. 24. The area has seen virus admissions rise 86 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national hospitalizations have decreased 44 percent over the same period.