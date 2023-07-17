Syphilis outbreak declared in Houston

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

The Houston Health Department reported a syphilis outbreak for a 128 percent increase in cases among women.

The department will launch a rapid outreach response, including increased screening, targeting hot spots and mobilizing community partners, according to a July 13 agency news release. The also department is waiving all clinical fees for sexually transmitted infections at its health centers.

Here are two more things to know:

  • Congenital syphilis in Houston and Harris County have risen ninefold, from 16 cases in 2016 to 151 in 2021.

  • There has been a 57 percent increase in new infections between 2019 and 2022.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles