Suicide rate jumps 35% since 1999: 4 things to know

The national suicide rate has increased 35 percent from 1999 to 2018, according to new data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

CDC researchers analyzed cause-of-death mortality data for 1999 to 2018 from the National Vital Statistics System.

Four report findings:

1. The suicide rate jumped from 10.5 suicide deaths per 100,000 population in 1999 to 14.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2018.

2. This rate increased about 1 percent annually from 1999 to 2006, before rising 2 percent annually through 2018.

3. CDC found the suicide rate for men was 3.7 times higher than women in 2018.

4. Suicide rates were also higher in rural counties for both men and women in 2018.

More articles on public health:

1 in 8 Americans know someone with COVID-19

The US populations tested most, least for COVID-19

The 4 benchmarks needed to end social distancing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.