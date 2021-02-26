Suicide rate fell in 2019 for first time in 13 years, CDC finds

In 2019, 47,511 suicide deaths were reported in the U.S., reflecting a 2.1 percent decline from 2018, according to a CDC report published Feb. 26. It's the first time the suicide rate has fallen in 13 years.

The agency found deaths attributable to suicide fell by 3.2 percent among women and 1.8 among men from 2018 to 2019.

Researchers analyzed the changes by demographics and state, among other factors, and found the declines varied. The overall suicide rate fell 2.2 percent among white people and researchers did not find significant changes between 2018-19 for any other racial/ethnic group.

When analyzing data by racial/ethnic groups, the overall suicide rate was highest among American Indian/Alaskan Natives at 22.5 per 100,000. It was also highest among people who were at least 85 years old at 20.1 per 100,000 when analyzing across age groups.

In Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Virginia, the overall suicide rate dropped significantly. At the same time, Hawaii and Nebraska saw significant increases, according to the report.

The agency used cause-of-death mortality files from the 2018-2019 National Vital Statistics System to conduct the analysis.

"Comprehensive prevention efforts are critical to realize further declines in suicide and to reach the national goal to reduce suicide rates by 20 percent by 2025," the CDC said.



To view the full report, click here.

More articles on public health:

18% of US adults now say they've received at least one vaccine dose: 5 survey findings

FDA panel to review J&J vaccine today; hospitalizations lower than spring, summer surges — 9 COVID-19 updates

Single dose of Pfizer's vaccine strongly protects COVID-19 survivors, studies suggest

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.