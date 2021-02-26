18% of US adults now say they've received at least one vaccine dose: 5 survey findings

About 55 percent of U.S. adults say they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or want it as soon as possible, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor report released Feb. 26.

That's an increase from 47 percent who said the same in mid-January.

About 18 percent of U.S. adults have received at least their first shot, according to the report.

Four more survey findings:

The percentage of those who report taking a "wait and see" approach fell from 31 percent in January to 22 percent. Among those in the "wait and see" group, 26 percent said they're more likely to get the vaccine if it only requires one dose. The share of U.S. adults who say they'll only get vaccinated "if it's required for work, school, or other activities" remained the same at 7 percent. Fifteen percent say they will "definitely not" get vaccinated. While vaccine enthusiasm increased across racial and ethnic groups, Black and Hispanic adults remain more likely than white adults to take a "wait and see" approach.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 15-23 and included 1,874 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples.

To view the full findings, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.