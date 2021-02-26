18% of US adults now say they've received at least one vaccine dose: 5 survey findings
About 55 percent of U.S. adults say they have received the COVID-19 vaccine or want it as soon as possible, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor report released Feb. 26.
That's an increase from 47 percent who said the same in mid-January.
About 18 percent of U.S. adults have received at least their first shot, according to the report.
Four more survey findings:
- The percentage of those who report taking a "wait and see" approach fell from 31 percent in January to 22 percent.
- Among those in the "wait and see" group, 26 percent said they're more likely to get the vaccine if it only requires one dose.
- The share of U.S. adults who say they'll only get vaccinated "if it's required for work, school, or other activities" remained the same at 7 percent. Fifteen percent say they will "definitely not" get vaccinated.
- While vaccine enthusiasm increased across racial and ethnic groups, Black and Hispanic adults remain more likely than white adults to take a "wait and see" approach.
The survey was conducted from Feb. 15-23 and included 1,874 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples.
To view the full findings, click here.
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.