State Department green-lights resumption of HIV medication program

The Trump administration issued a waiver to allow the continuation of lifesaving HIV medications through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS relief, following a recent halt to the program, The New York Times reported Jan. 28.

The waiver, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ensures the distribution of HIV treatments but leaves unclear whether it extends to preventive drugs or other crucial services.

PEPFAR, a $7.5 billion initiative established in 2003, has provided HIV care to millions worldwide. The recent suspension of the program raised concerns about the potential loss of access to HIV medications for more than 20 million people.

The consequences of halting treatment are particularly severe for children, who may face faster progression of HIV without proper care. Glenda Gray, MD, a pediatric HIV expert in South Africa, warned that interruptions in testing and treatment could lead to more children being diagnosed only when the virus has progressed to severe stages, increasing the likelihood of death.

Additionally, the disruption could increase drug resistance, making HIV treatments less effective over time, according to the Times.