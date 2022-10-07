Sore throat becoming most common COVID-19 symptom

A sore throat is starting to beat out fever and less of smell as the most common symptom of COVID-19, according to recent data from the U.K.

The U.K.'s ZOE Health Study collects COVID-19 data through an app people use to track their symptoms. It started at the beginning of the pandemic and is run by Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London. Based on current data in the app, "COVID starts in two-thirds of people with a sore throat," Dr. Spector told The Independent in a report earlier this week. "Fever and loss of smell are really rare now — so many people may not think they've got COVID-19."

Experts worry that since a sore throat is tied to so many ailments, people may not get tested for COVID-19 and unknowingly spread the virus. Cases and hospitalizations are both up in the U.K., a possible signal that the U.S. will face the same in the coming weeks.

"Generally what happens in the U.K. is reflected a about a month later in the U.S.," Dr. Spector told CNN at the end of September.