Sinai Health, DePaul University to target health disparities in Chicago

Sinai Health System and DePaul University, both based in Chicago, will create a research institute to address health and social inequities in the city, the institutions announced Aug. 31.

Sinai and DePaul said the institute will conduct research based on input from local community members, leaders and organizations. They also will collaborate on educational, clinical and community programs to address inequities.

"Sinai and DePaul both share more than a century of commitment to serving Chicago," Sinai President and CEO Karen Teitelbaum said in a news release. "We have already been working together with DePaul to train the next generation of health providers. This collaboration is an extension of our shared mission to understand the needs of our communities and develop people and programs that will offer real solutions to address inequity and move the needle for social justice."

Sinai Health System's research arm, Sinai Urban Health Institute, and DePaul also will offer DePaul students research opportunities and job-shadowing clinical internships, according to Salma Ghanem, DePaul's interim provost.

DePaul faculty will provide expertise and new research opportunities to Sinai, officials said.

Sinai Health and DePaul also will work together on research and grant applications and share public health data, online resources and technical expertise.

