Respiratory virus activity remains elevated: 7 key updates

Respiratory illness activity remains high across the U.S., with emergency department visits and positive test rates rising for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
The CDC reported Jan. 13 that 29 states were reporting "high" levels of respiratory illness activity.
Six states reported "very high" levels of respiratory illness activity: Arizona, Oklahoma, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Delaware and Hawaii.
Here are five more updates from the CDC report:
- Emergency department visits were high, while RSV visits remained very high. COVID-19-related ED visits were also elevated across the country.
- Influenza test positivity remained stable at 18.6%, while COVID-19 remained steady at 6.9%. The RSV positivity rate increased to 11.6%.
- COVID-19 and influenza A were at high levels in wastewater samples, while RSV activity was moderate.
- Emergency department data suggests a potential decline in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming weeks. However, the overall impact may be influenced by data reporting delays and changes in healthcare behavior during the holidays.
- Hospitals across the country are facing significant capacity challenges with multiple viral infections surging, driving up patient numbers. Emergency departments are particularly overwhelmed, with hospitals such as Edina, Minn.-based M Health Fairview having to use hallways and nontraditional spaces to treat patients. In Minnesota, flu-related hospital admissions are nearing the highest levels seen in five years.