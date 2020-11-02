Positive COVID-19 tests increase in every region: 4 CDC findings

Every region of the U.S. is seeing an increase in the percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens increased to 7.1 percent in the week ending Oct. 24, up from 6.6 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased for all age groups and in every HHS surveillance region.

2. Outpatient activity: The national percentage of emergency room or outpatient visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms has increased since mid-September. Regionally, this figure increased in five regions — New England, New Jersey/New York, Midwest, Central and Mountain — and remained stable in the remaining five regions in the week ending Oct. 24.

3. Mortality: About 8.2 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Oct. 24. This figure is declining but still above the epidemic threshold, which hovers around 6 percent.

4. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 199.8 per 100,000 population in the week ending Oct. 24, up from 193.7 per 100,000 the week prior.

More articles on public health:

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: Nov. 2

COVID-19 death rates by state: Nov. 2

22 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 2

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.