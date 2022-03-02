Omicron subvariant doubling every week in US: 5 things to know

Cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 are doubling every week in the U.S., according to variant proportion estimates from the CDC.

Five things to know:

1. The subvariant accounted for an estimated 8.3 percent of COVID-19 cases in the week ending Feb. 26. This figure sat at 4.4 percent in the week ending Feb. 19 and 2 percent in the week ending Feb. 12.

2. Alaska had the highest proportion of BA.2 cases of all states at 2.42 percent, based on specimens collected in the month ending Feb. 5.

3. Regionally, the Northeast is reporting the highest percentage of BA.2 cases at 6.7 percent.

4. The U.S. has confirmed 2,796 COVID-19 cases involving BA.2 as of Feb. 28, according to outbreak.info, a platform that tracks data on coronavirus variants and is supported by the CDC and other national research groups.

5. The subvariant has been found in every U.S. state and 86 countries worldwide.