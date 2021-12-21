Omicron not swaying most unvaccinated people to get the shot: KFF poll

About 87 percent of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. said news about the omicron coronavirus variant does not make them more likely to get the shots, a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Dec. 21 found.

KFF's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey was conducted from Dec. 15-20 among a nationally representative random sample of 1,065 adults. The survey was conducted in a shorter time period with a smaller sample than the usual monthly vaccine report to gauge how omicron's emergence may be affecting public reaction and vaccination intentions.

Four findings:

1. Half of adults, including 52 percent of vaccinated respondents, said they're worried about getting seriously sick from the coronavirus, while about 42 percent of unvaccinated respondents said the same.

2. About half of vaccinated people who haven't yet gotten their booster dose said omicron's emergence makes them more likely to do so. Meanwhile, 87 percent of unvaccinated adults are unmoved by omicron, saying the variant does not make them more likely to get vaccinated.

3. Nearly half of unvaccinated adults said nothing would convince them to get the vaccine when asked. About 12 percent said more research and transparency could change their minds, while fewer said they would be motivated by employer mandates, monetary incentives, doctor recommendations, or if the vaccine was able to prevent all infections.

4. Twenty-three percent of respondents — including 21 percent of vaccinated people — expressed confusion about the CDC's booster recommendation, which states all vaccinated people ages 16 and older should get a booster dose at least 6 months after completing their primary series. Some respondents said they are unsure whether boosters are recommended for all adults or incorrectly said the CDC hasn't recommended this.

To view the full findings and methodology, click here.