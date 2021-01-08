Oklahoma considering rule change on childhood vaccination exemption requirements

Oklahoma is considering the elimination of an existing education rule requiring parents who want to exempt their children from vaccinations to first visit the local health department for an informational presentation, Tulsa World reports.

Some physicians are now urging residents to call the state's health department to express their support for the education requirement as the Jan. 14 deadline for public comment approaches.

In 2019, Oklahoma approved 1,434 vaccine exemptions — a 60 percent increase from 2014, according to Tulsa World.

"This is due in no small part to misinformation spread by nonmedical personnel on social media and news media as activists are given a voice, despite the lack of training or knowledge about vaccines," Steven Crawford, MD, chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Health Families and a member of the state's Immunization Advisory Committee, said during a virtual press conference Jan. 7.

Oklahoma currently allows religious, personal and medical vaccine exemptions.

The alliance said it supports parent vaccine choices if the decision follows an educational program.

"We are here today to strongly oppose the proposed rule change to take away informed choice and jeopardize the health and safety of children," Dr. Crawford said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kevin Stitt told Tulsa World that requiring the additional measure "via administrative rules is a direct conflict with state law," adding that the governor "supports the rights of Oklahoma parents to make decisions about their children and encourages them to consult with and follow recommendations of their family physician."

The education requirement for personal or religious exemptions was implemented in 2020, though the pandemic put it on hold, according to the news outlet.

More articles on public health:

19 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Jan. 8

WHO: 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine may be delayed up to 6 weeks

Daily COVID-19 deaths pass 4K; 50+ UK variant cases confirmed in US — 5 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.