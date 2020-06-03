Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state
Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated June 1 or June 2, depending on the state.
Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.
Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.
COVID-19 patients currently in ICU
California: 1,286
New York: 907
Illinois: 874
New Jersey: 639
Maryland: 481
Massachusetts: 394
Arizona: 380
Indiana: 358
Michigan: 346
Virginia: 336
Ohio: 295
Minnesota: 248
Mississippi: 146
Wisconsin: 139
Iowa: 114
Washington, D.C.: 106
Nevada: 88
Kentucky: 85
Oklahoma: 60
Rhode Island: 48
Oregon: 29
Maine: 16
West Virginia: 11
Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU
Georgia cumulative: 1,821
Ohio cumulative: 1,583
Indiana cumulative: 1,261
Minnesota cumulative: 1,003
Kentucky cumulative: 941
Wisconsin cumulative: 593
Alabama cumulative: 591
Kansas cumulative: 290
Utah cumulative: 243
New Hampshire cumulative: 142
Idaho cumulative: 98
More articles on public health:
Viewpoint: Police brutality begets a public health nightmare
COVID-19 activity by region: Where cases are rising, falling
Racial disparities & COVID-19: Why it matters in healthcare
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.