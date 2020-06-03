Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state

Of states reporting relevant data, California currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Twenty-eight states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID tracking project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated June 1 or June 2, depending on the state.

Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.

COVID-19 patients currently in ICU

California: 1,286

New York: 907

Illinois: 874

New Jersey: 639

Maryland: 481

Massachusetts: 394

Arizona: 380

Indiana: 358

Michigan: 346

Virginia: 336

Ohio: 295

Minnesota: 248

Mississippi: 146

Wisconsin: 139

Iowa: 114

Washington, D.C.: 106

Nevada: 88

Kentucky: 85

Oklahoma: 60

Rhode Island: 48

Oregon: 29

Maine: 16

West Virginia: 11

Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Georgia cumulative: 1,821

Ohio cumulative: 1,583

Indiana cumulative: 1,261

Minnesota cumulative: 1,003

Kentucky cumulative: 941

Wisconsin cumulative: 593

Alabama cumulative: 591

Kansas cumulative: 290

Utah cumulative: 243

New Hampshire cumulative: 142

Idaho cumulative: 98

