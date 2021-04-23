No appointment, no problem: Some COVID-19 vaccination sites open to walk-ins

Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City are among cities now offering walk-in appointments at mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

In Chicago, all of the city's mass vaccination sites, which include the United Center, began accepting walk-in appointments April 23, the Chicago Tribune reported April 22. Allison Awardy, MD, the city's public health commissioner, said the decision was made possible by an increased vaccine supply.

"We know that a lot of people are still having challenges getting appointments," Dr. Awardy said during an April 22 news conference. "We know there's digital divides, and we know there's people who maybe, spur of the moment, might say, 'Let's get a vaccine.'"

At Los Angeles County vaccination sites, walk-in appointments are available through April 26, based on supply, the health department announced April 22. Walk-in slots are open to any residents at least 16 years old who live or work in the county, indicating sites offering walk-ins are administering Pfizer's vaccine — the only coronavirus shot the FDA has authorized for emergency use among those 16 and older. The announcement did not address how many walk-ins are available each day or whether they will continue beyond April 26.

City-run vaccination clinics in New York City have also opened up walk-ins, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced April 23. "We want to make it simple," he said. Additionally, the city is removing geographic restrictions that previously limited access to residents who lived near certain sites.

At the same time, some county health departments, including Mercer County in Ohio and Palm Beach County, Fla., are shutting down mass vaccination sites amid lower demand.

