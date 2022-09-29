New York launches more efforts to combat polio: 3 things to know

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mary Bassett, MD, health commissioner at the state's health department, announced Sept. 28 additional steps to help local and state health departments combat the polio outbreak.

Ms. Hochul declared a state of emergency over the outbreak Sept. 9.

Three things to know:

1. Dr. Bassett declared polio an imminent threat to public health Sept. 28.

2. The declaration enables local health departments to continue to work closely with the New York State Office of Public Health Practice to claim reimbursement for polio-related activities.

3. Regarding vaccines, Dr. Bassett said, "Our focus remains on ensuring the on-time administration of polio vaccination among young children and catching kids and adults up who are unimmunized and under-immunized in the affected areas."