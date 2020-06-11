New York churches help bring free testing to black, Latino residents

In New York, churches serving people of color have joined forces with the governor's office and Northwell Health to offer free COVID-19 testing in hopes of expanding access to black and Hispanic residents who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, according to The New York Times.

State data shows that the rate of coronavirus cases is twice as high among black and Latino residents compared to white residents.

The governor's office provides the churches with staff, supplies and personal protective equipment, while Northwell Health deploys nurses, emergency medical technicians and phlebotomists.

Results from the first round of testing, which took place over 10 days in May at 24 churches in New York City, show that of 1,000 residents tested who showed symptoms, nearly 9 percent tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Times reports.

Another round of testing began June 1 at churches in New York City, Hudson Valley and Long Island. This round will continue through June 19, and other rounds may be conducted through this summer.

