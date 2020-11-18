At least 32 guests at superspreader Ohio wedding test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-two people contracted COVID-19 after attending an Ohio wedding, reports NBC affiliate WLWT.

Due to the pandemic, Anthony and Mikayla Bishop cut the guest list down from 200 to 85 for their Oct. 31 wedding. Eighty-three guests attended the ceremony and reception, the couple told WLWT.

Two weeks later, 32 guests have tested positive, including the couple and three of their grandparents, two of which had to visit the emergency room for severe virus symptoms.

The couple offered masks and hand sanitizer but said few guests used them.

"What's crazy is that our grandparents were the only ones that wore a mask the whole time. They actually wore their mask except for when they were eating their dinner," Ms. Bishop said.

