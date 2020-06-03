Most Americans say they'll continue self-care after pandemic, survey shows

Most U.S. adults (80 percent) said they will keep practicing self-care regularly after the pandemic ends, a new survey shows.

The survey, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, polled more than 2,000 adults in May. Samueli Integrative Health Programs, part of the Samueli Foundation, focuses on increasing awareness of and access to resources to improve personal health and well-being.

About 35 percent of respondents said compared to before the pandemic they are practicing more creative activities; 31 percent said they are praying more; and another 31 percent said they are engaging in more meaningful conversations with friends and family. About 25 percent report that they are spending more time outdoors or eating healthy foods more.

But nearly half of Americans (44 percent) say they wish they had more guidance and support for practicing self-care during the pandemic.

