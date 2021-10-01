More than 500,000 teens use e-cigarettes daily, CDC survey finds

More than 2 million U.S. teens say they use e-cigarettes, with a quarter of them saying they use them daily, according to the CDC and FDA's 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The survey notes, given the pandemic, this year's results cannot be compared to previous years.

Key findings:

An estimated 11.3 percent (1.72 million students) of high school students reported current e-cigarette use.

One in 4 high school students reported daily usage.

An estimated 2.8 percent (320,000 students) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use.

One in 12 middle school students reported daily usage.

Eighty-five percent of the teens said they used flavored vapes, especially candy, fruit, menthol and mint flavors.

"These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids. And we are equally disturbed by the quarter of high school students who use e-cigarettes and say they vape every single day," said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.