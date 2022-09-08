Monkeypox cases surpass 20k in US

The number of monkeypox cases has exceeded 20,700, the most reported infections of any country, according to a Sept. 7 report from U.S. News & World Report.

The highest number of cases were reported in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and New York, according to data from the CDC.

While the number of infections continues to climb, there are indications that the outbreak is slowing in the U.S. as vaccines become more accessible, according to a Sept. 7 report from CNBC. Additionally, the World Health Organization found that cases worldwide decreased 25 percent compared to the previous week.

Reported cases in the Americas region also declined last week. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said that it is difficult to draw firm conclusions about the epidemic in that region.

"Some countries in the Americas continue to report increasing numbers of cases, and in some there is likely to be under-reporting due to stigma and discrimination, or a lack of information for those who need it most," Dr. Tedros said.

The most affected countries are the U.S., Spain, Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., Peru, Canada, the Netherlands and Colombia.

The World Health Organization considers monkeypox to be a moderate global health risk.