Michigan's reopening depends on vaccination rate, governor says

Michigan's new four-step reopening plan depends on the state's COVID-19 vaccination rate progress, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced April 29.

The plan is "a tiered pathway to gradually get back to normal as we hit our vaccination targets and push toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older," Ms. Whitmer wrote in an April 29 tweet.

As of April 30, 31.23 percent of the state's residents were fully vaccinated, and 42.24 percent had received their first shot.

After each tiered goal is reached, two weeks are required before the restrictions are lifted.

Here is an outline of Michigan's proposed reopening plan, based on the percentage of residents who are partially vaccinated:

1. When 55 percent of residents receive at least one dose, in-person work will be permitted across all businesses.

2. At the 60 percent mark, indoor capacity at sports stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes will increase to 25 percent. Gyms will be able to raise capacity to 50 percent, and the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted.

3. Once 65 percent of Michigan residents receive their first dose, all indoor capacity limits will be revoked. Social distancing would remain in between separate parties at restaurants.

4. At the goal rate of 70 percent, the state will lift its mask mandate and caps on large gatherings.



Michigan has made progress after a spike in cases earlier this month, with hospitalizations dropping 11 percent over the last 14 days, and cases falling 41 percent, according to data from The New York Times. Ms. Whitmer noted that steps two and three may be delayed in certain regions if the seven-day average of new cases is above 250 per million residents.

