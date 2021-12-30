Michigan puts CDC's new isolation guidelines on hold

Michigan is sticking to its current quarantine and isolation guidelines while its health department reviews evidence behind the newly shortened timeframes recommended by the CDC.

The CDC updated its isolation and quarantine guidance for healthcare workers Dec. 23. The relaxed guidance allows asymptomatic workers with COVID-19 to return to work after seven days — compared to the previously recommended 10— with a negative test. That seven-day timeline can be cut shorter if there are staffing shortages. Meanwhile, quarantine is no longer required after high-risk exposures for those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Under Michigan's current guidelines for healthcare workers, asymptomatic staff may return to work after 10 days since their positive test result. Symptomatic healthcare workers must stay home until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and at least 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, with symptoms improved.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is also awaiting more information from the CDC specific to special populations and in high-risk settings.

The CDC said healthcare shortages were an impetus to the shortened isolation guidance. By having healthcare professionals return to work sooner, the agency aims to alleviate the strain that staff shortages caused by COVID-19 could put on patient care.

As of Dec. 28, 27 percent of Michigan hospitals expect to have critical staffing shortages within the next week.