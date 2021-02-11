Mass vaccination sites planned for New York, Texas

President Joe Biden's administration said it's working to build two mass COVID-19 vaccination centers in New York and three in Texas, CNBC reported Feb. 10.

The federal government will collaborate with local officials to build and staff the new sites.

York College in Queens and Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn will serve as the vaccination sites in New York, each capable of providing 3,000 shots per day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a Feb. 10 news conference. The effort aims to target minority communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, CNBC reported. The federal government will supply the center's doses, while the state's national guard members and Army personnel will staff the facilities, which are set to open the week of Feb. 24.

In Texas, three mass vaccination sites are being built in Dallas, Arlington and Houston, and will open the week of Feb. 22. More than 10,000 vaccines will be administered daily across the three centers, Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House's COVID-19 response, said at a news conference. The vaccination centers will be built at NRG Stadium in Houston, Fair Park in South Dallas and AT&T stadium in Arlington.

