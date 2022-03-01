Maine has highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people; West Virginia has highest hospitalizations

Maine is seeing a higher average rate of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people than any other state, while West Virginia is reporting the highest rate of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to federal data cited by The New York Times.

As of March 1, West Virginia is reporting 40 daily virus hospitalizations for every 100,000 people, according to the Times. Georgia is second, reporting 30 hospitalizations per 100,000. West Virginia has seen virus admissions drop 29 percent over the last 14 days, according to the Times. In comparison, national hospitalizations have decreased 44 percent over the same period.

As of March 1, Maine is reporting 78 daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate of all 50 states, according to the Times. Idaho is second, with 72 daily cases per 100,000. Maine is currently the only state seeing COVID-19 cases climb, with cases rising 10 percent over the last 14 days, compared to a national decrease of 59 percent over the same time period.