Local leaders defy governors banning mask mandates

Recent COVID-19 surges are prompting some local leaders to defy governors who have banned mask mandates in their state, reports The New York Times.

The office of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he "has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates," according to the Times.

However, beginning Aug. 10, the Dallas public school district is requiring everyone on school property to wear masks. On Aug. 9, a Dallas County official sued Mr. Abbott, claiming the ban on mask mandates violates state law.

In Florida, a state driving a large portion of the nation's total of new daily infections, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he may withhold salaries from local superintendents and school board members who implement mask mandates. Last month, Mr. DeSantis signed an executive order banning local officials from requiring masks. However, schools in Leon County, Alachua County and Duval County have decided to still require masks for students, though some schools are allowing students to opt out or mandate masks only for certain grades. Lawsuits have also been filed against the order in Florida.