Gatherings, not school tied to child COVID-19 cases, CDC finds

Children who attended gatherings were more likely to test positive for COVID-19, compared to those who attended school or child care, according to the CDC's Dec.15 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The study included 397 children under age 18 who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 in Mississippi between Sept. 1 and Nov. 5; 154 were positive and 243 were negative or control participants. Parents or guardians were asked about their potential exposure during the 14 days before testing.

In-person learning or child care was not associated with a positive test result in 62 percent of positive patients or 68 percent of control participants who attended. The majority of respondents reported consistent use of face masks inside these settings.

Positive patients were more likely to have had close contact or attended gatherings. Among positive patients, 64 percent of close contacts were family members while school or child care classmates accounted for 15 percent. Family members accounted for 48 percent of close contacts among control participants, while school or childcare classmates made up 27 percent.

"Exposures and activities in which persons are less likely to maintain mask use and social distancing, including family gatherings and group activities, might be important risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection among children and adolescents," the study said.

