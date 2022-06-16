Kaiser Permanente launches gun violence research center, funds $1.3M in grants

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente launched a new Center for Gun Violence Research and Education alongside funding $1.3 million in grants to nine recipients June 16.

The center, which was initially announced May 29, focuses on preventing gun violence through care innovation, research and education.

"It is increasingly and distressingly clear that gun violence is a public health crisis in the U.S., claiming lives and creating trauma with untold, long-lasting consequences for countless people," said Bechara Choucair, MD, chief health officer and senior vice president for community health at Kaiser Permanente. "As a major health care organization caring for 12.6 million people, we are in a unique position to expand, amplify, and implement promising work underway by health care and public health leaders to prevent future gun-related injuries and deaths, starting with a series of grants to organizations focused on addressing gun violence."

The grant recipients are: