Internet access, income, education & more: What factors determine vaccination rates?

The reason some communities have low COVID-19 vaccination rates can't be entirely chalked up to vaccine hesitancy. Factors that determine an individual's access to vaccination play a role as well — namely Internet access, insurance status, income, household size and education.
Below are five sometimes-overlooked factors that keep Americans from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, per a May 19 GoodRx report.
- States with a higher proportion of households that lack reliable Internet access have lower vaccination rates. Americans have scheduled their vaccinations online for most of the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and the Internet is often necessary to find reputable information about vaccines and side effects.
- Even though COVID-19 vaccines are free, states with higher proportions of uninsured people have lower vaccination rates.
- States with lower median household incomes usually have lower vaccination rates.
- States with a higher proportion of single-parent households have lower vaccination rates.
- States with a lower proportion of residents with a bachelor’s degree have lower vaccination rates.